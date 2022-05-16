WEF 2022: 5 Indian start-ups among 100 to join Tech Pioneers community

A few days ahead of WEF 2022 annual meeting from May 22, it has been announced that about 100 innovative tech firms have joined the Technology Pioneers community this year, of which five are Indian start-ups.

The 2022 cohort is forging new paths in healthcare, food production and more with cutting-edge technologies with young and growing companies, the WEF said. The 2022 Tech Pioneers are based in 30 countries - with Vietnam, Rwanda and the Czech Republic represented for the first time.

Among the five Indian start-ups:

Vahan - is building a full-stack labour marketplace for blue-collar workers,

SmartCoin Financials - is a tech-driven financial inclusion platform empowering the underserved

Recykal - is Asia's first circular economy marketplace.

Proeon - is creating next-generation plant proteins with superior taste, texture and nutrition

Pandocorp - is making supply chain execution intelligent with a fast logistics cloud

the WEF said about the Indian startups on the list.

“The 2022 cohort of Technology Pioneers is already bringing great changes to industries around the world,” said Saemoon Yoon, Technology Pioneers Community Lead, WEF.

“By joining this community these emerging tech leaders can continue to show not only the impressive tech advancements within their firms but also how their companies are helping to build a better future for us all," Yoon added.

Over one-third of the selected companies this year are led by women, well above the industry average.

From the US, food-tech start-up Bonumose has been selected for transforming global food systems with its technology to support the affordable production of healthy alternative sugars. While, Luxembourg’s Mission Space has been selected for developing a satellite-based space weather intelligence system.

This year’s companies will join an impressive group of alumni that include many household names, such as Airbnb, Google, Kickstarter, Mozilla, Spotify, TransferWise, Twitter and Wikimedia.

The start-ups are also invited to participate in WEF workshops and events and high-level discussions during their two years in the community.