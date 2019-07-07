Will the new legacy dispute resolution scheme deliver? Experts explain

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her maiden Budget speech expressed concern over the huge pending litigation from the pre-GST regime. More than Rs 3.75 trillion (in 150,000 cases) are blocked in litigation in service tax and excise. “There is a need to unload this baggage and allow businesses to move on,” the minister noted.

The government now proposes to introduce a new legacy dispute resolution scheme, notwithstanding the mixed track record of previous such schemes. Experts explain the salient features of the new scheme and what it would take to deliver better ...