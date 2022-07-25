JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Tactile features included in currency for visually impaired persons: RBI

India to be fastest-growing economy, engine of global growth: Birla
Business Standard

Wind energy charts new course with policy clarity, new bidding model

Buffeted by ten years of policy flip flops, the sector is hoping a new bidding model will introduce a breath of fresh air

Topics
wind energy sector | Wind energy | Energy

Shreya Jai  |  New Delhi 

Wind energy
But the trajectory of the wind energy sector in India so far has been stormy. From 2003, the wind energy sector ran on a tax benefit scheme called the Accelerated Depreciation (AD), which could be availed of by anyone

The crises that buffeted the wind energy sector for the past 10 years have becalmed the industry today. Sudden policy changes and the unexpected abolition of tax benefits have not only impacted capacity addition but also led to a churn in the market with smaller players selling out and foreign wind turbine makers shutting shop. Now, in an effort to put the wind back in the sails of the industry, the government has come up with another bidding model, which has raised some faint hopes.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, July 25 2022. 18:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.