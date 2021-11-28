With Farm Laws Repeal Bill on agenda, Winter Session set to begin on Monday

-
ALSO READ
A look at the key Bills coming up in Parliament's winter session
Cryptocurrency Bill among 26 to be introduced in Winter Session
Bill to ban private cryptocurrencies to come up in Winter Session
Govt set to introduce 17 new Bills in Monsoon Session of Parliament
Sensex sheds 323pts, Nifty manages to hold 17,400; Infosys, ITC slip 2%
-
Starting Monday, Parliament has a heavy legislative winter agenda. The government has listed 29 Bills for tabling and passing in the upcoming session.
There are 10 Bills that are slated for the upcoming session:
i) The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021
This Bill will repeal three contentious farm Bills — the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, to amend the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.
ii) The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021
After much dilly-dallying, the government is set to introduce a Bill that aims to ban all private cryptocurrencies. The underlying blockchain technology will be allowed to operate. Although the description of the Bill said all private cryptocurrencies would be prohibited, there is still no clarity whether investments in private cryptocurrencies with some cap will be allowed under the Bill. The description of the Bill also said it would create a facilitative framework for creation of an official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India.
iii) The Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021
The Bill aims to make amendments to the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Acts, 1970, and 1980, and incidental amendments to the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, to allow the government to privatise two public sector banks (PSBs).
The Bill will enable the government to bring down its equity in these banks to a minimum of 26 per cent. Currently, the Centre cannot have equity of less than 51 per cent in PSBs. The privatisation of two PSBs will bring down the number of these lenders to 10.
iv) The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021
It aims to make amendments to the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority of India Act, which will facilitate the separation of the National Pension System trust for government employees from the pension regulator. This will also enable the establishment of a pension trust by employees (other than those in the government).
v) The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants, and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021
It aims to amend laws to reform and speed up the disciplinary mechanism of these three institutes — the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India, and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.
vi) The Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021
Its objective is to further strengthen and streamline the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.
vii) The Metro Rail (Construction, Operation, and Maintenance) Bill, 2021
This will replace the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002, and the Metro Railways (Construction of Works) Act, 1978, to provide a legal framework for construction, operation, and maintenance of Metro rail projects, including those under public-private partnership mode.
viii) The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021
These amendments entail the de-licensing of power distribution business and bring in a member with law background in regulatory commissions. This is aimed at strengthening the appellate tribunal for electricity penalty for non-compliance of renewable purchase obligation, prescribing rights and duties of consumers.
ix) The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2021
The objective of this Bill is to provide for enhanced new and additional financial, technological, and capacity-building support to meet the Paris commitments and fully implement India’s nationally determined contributions in a timely manner.
x) The Indian Maritime Fisheries Bill, 2021
This is aimed at repealing the Maritime Zones of India (Regulation of Fishing by Foreign Vessels) Act, 1981, to provide for the sustainable development of fisheries resources in the exclusive economic zone of India. The objective of the Bill is to ensure responsible harnessing of fisheries in the high seas by the Indian fishing vessel, and promotion of livelihoods of small-scale and artisanal fishers.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU