With Trump, often symbolism is the substance, says Ashley J Tellis

Although expectation about actual deliverables from President Donald Trump’s India visit are low, Ashley J Tellis, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and formerly senior adviser to the US undersecretary of State for political affairs, tells Aditi Phadnis India will not be able to put off crucial trade and other decisions in its dealing with the US much longer What do you expect will be the outcome of the US President Donald Trump’s India visit? Both President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi want this visit to showcase the strength of ...