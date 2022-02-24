Women participation in gig economy sees 3x surge: Taskmo report

The participation of in the has seen a 3x surge in the second half of 2021, and the trend is expected to continue, said a survey based on data from Taskmo.

According to data from Taskmo, in a month, around 10,000 to 12,000 apply for tasks on the platform, whereas before six months, there were only 200-4000 participants. Additionally, industries like fin-tech, edtech, e-commerce, fashion tech and health-tech are showing maximum job allocation for women gig workers.

Taskmo, a B2B gig marketplace, today released insights based on data collected from its platform on trends of women participation in the The platform which sees completion of over 10,000 tasks per day caters to enterprises, SMBs and Start-ups helping them find relevant talent to do the job on a task basis.

“As the concept of gig popularises, there is a surge in the participation of women who are willing to take up a gig job. This exponential increase can be attributed to the awareness and convenience that the Gig industry offers to their participants. Women candidates, who had applied at Taskmo are mainly preferred for job roles such as – Customer support, Content monitoring & moderation, Tele-sales, Audits & Surveys” said Prashant Janadri, co-founder, Taskmo.

An analysis of the data from the platform also showed a steady difference in the demographic details of women workers. Around 50 % of women who registered at Taskmo were from Urban areas or Tier 1 cities, around 30 % belonged to Tier 2 cities and close to 20% were from Tier 3 cities. This change in the demography of women workers is highly remarkable as in the pre-pandemic times, 70-75% of women workers were from Tier 1 cities alone.

A majority of the women workers come from Tier 1 cities like Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Chennai. Bangalore being the most preferred and Chennai the least. Although task opportunities are not gender biased, most women end up being employed in customer support, content monitoring & moderation, telesales, audits & survey. At Taskmo, workers can leverage opportunities based on their area of interest, location, availability and experience.

Recruiters at Taskmo are from companies like Jiomart, Zomato, Amazon, SBI, Byjus, Swiggy. Ola, Uber, Grofers, Meesho, Rapido, Bounce, Zepto, Wakefit and many more. Taskmo serves more than 300 brands and completes 10,000+ tasks in a day.