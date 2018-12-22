Women's welfare was never a priority of previous govts: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra on Saturday said the government was committed to making a law on triple talaq despite facing “hurdles” and resistance from “hardliners” and Opposition parties.

At the fifth national convention of the Mahila Morcha here, targeted the Congress, saying women’s welfare was never a priority of the previous governments.

“Despite all hurdles and opposition from hardliners and Opposition parties, the government is committed to making a law on triple talaq”, he said.

The Lok Sabha is expected to take up the triple talaq Bill for discussion on December 27 during the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

The government had issued an ordinance in September pending the passage of the Bill in a revised form.

The current Bill will supersede a previous Bill passed in the Lower House and held up in Rajya Sabha. In view of opposition to the Bill from various parties, the government has cleared some amendments, including introduction of a provision of bail for husbands who give instant triple talaq.

“We are committed so that Muslim women can get rid of a big life threat. No just that. In order for Muslim women to go to Haj (pilgrimage), we have removed the clause that men need to accompany them”, he said.

The prime minister further said the women of the country have given the the opportunity “with great hope and trust after trying all other options”.

“After exploring various options in the last six to seven decades, the people of the country — our sisters and daughters — reposed faith in the Previous governments did not do anything to provide even basic facilities to women and just made promises,” said.

Those who ruled India for 60-70 years failed to provide basic things for women’s welfare, he said, adding that the previous governments just kept waiting for the right time to usher in social reforms and change in attitude towards women.

“The country knows what their intentions and thoughts were. The political party that remained in power since decades only waited for time to come to bring about social changes and thinking regarding women. They were busy making promises”, he said, targeting the