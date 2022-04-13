World Bank cuts India's FY23 GDP growth forecast to 8% from 8.7%

-
ALSO READ
Inflation expected to average 5.4% in FY23, says CRISIL's DK Joshi
Centre may not go for 60% borrowing in the first half of FY23
Will India's real GDP growth in FY23 be mellower than projected?
FY22 GDP estimates: Some surprises in the internals
FY22 GDP estimates: Economic growth weighed down by mfg, construction
-
The World Bank cut its economic growth forecast for India and the whole South Asian region on Wednesday, citing worsening supply bottlenecks and rising inflation risks caused by the Ukraine crisis.
The international lender lowered its growth estimate for India, the region's largest economy, to 8% from 8.7% for the current fiscal year to March, 2023 and cut by a full percentage point the growth outlook for South Asia, excluding Afghanistan, to 6.6%.
In India, household consumption will be constrained by the incomplete recovery of the labour market from the pandemic and inflationary pressures, the bank said.
"High oil and food prices caused by the war in Ukraine will have a strong negative impact on peoples' real incomes," Hartwig Schafer, World Bank Vice President for South Asia, said in a statement.
The World Bank raised its growth forecast for Pakistan, the region's second-largest economy, for the current year ending in June, to 4.3% from 3.4% and kept next year's growth outlook unchanged at 4%.
The region's dependence on energy imports meant high crude prices forced its economies to pivot their monetary policies to focus on inflation rather than reviving economic growth after nearly two years of pandemic restrictions.
The World Bank slashed this year's growth forecast for Maldives to 7.6% from 11%, citing its large imports of fossil fuels and a slump in tourism arrivals from Russia and Ukraine.
It raised crisis-hit Sri Lanka's 2022 growth forecast to 2.4% from 2.1% but warned the island's outlook was highly uncertain due to fiscal and external imbalances.
Sri Lanka's central bank said on Tuesday it had become "challenging and impossible" to repay external debt, as it tries to use its dwindling foreign exchange reserves to import essentials like fuel.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU