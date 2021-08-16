WPI inflation eases to 11.16% in July as food and crude prices soften

-
ALSO READ
High level of taxation widens divergence in diesel inflation in WPI, CPI
March WPI inflation at 8-yr high; economists see it in double digits in May
HSBC ups India's FY22 GDP forecast to 11.2%, cuts inflation target to 4.7%
Dealing with cost-push inflation
WPI inflation hits record high of 12.94% in May on costlier fuel
-
The wholesale price-based inflation softened for the second straight month to 11.16 per cent in July on cheaper food items, even though prices of manufactured goods and crude oil hardened.
However, WPI inflation remained in double digit for the third consecutive month in July, mainly due to a low base of last year. WPI inflation was (-) 0.25 per cent, in July 2020.
"The high rate of inflation in July 2021 is primarily due to low base effect and rise in prices of crude petroleum and natural gas; mineral oils; manufactured products like basic metals; food products; textiles; chemicals and chemical products etc as compared the corresponding month of the previous year," the Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement.
Inflation in food articles eased for the third straight month, and was at 'zero' per cent in July, down from 3.09 per cent in June, even as onion prices spiked. Inflation in onions was high at 72.01 per cent.
Inflation in crude petroleum and natural gas was 40.28 per cent in July, against 36.34 per cent in June.
In manufactured products, inflation stood at 11.20 per cent in July, against 10.88 per cent in the previous month.
The RBI, which mainly takes into account retail inflation, in its monetary policy last week kept interest rates unchanged at record lows. It projected CPI or retail inflation at 5.7 per cent during 2021-22, up from its earlier projection of 5.1 per cent.
Data released last week showed retail inflation eased to 5.59 per cent in July, mainly due to softening food prices.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU