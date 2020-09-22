UP govt declares plans for 1,000-acre Film City, Adityanath meets industry

Chief Minister on Tuesday unveiled a plan to develop a 'Film City' spread over a thousand acres in Noida and places nearby, seeking to match Mumbai, the heart of India's entertainment industry.

The proposed Dedicated Infotainment (Film City) Zone will come up in Noida (Gautam Budh Nagar), and the land has already been identified by Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

The Film City will comprise all modern and world-class civil, public and technological facilities to attract filmmakers, investors and producers.

This comes within days of the announcement regarding the proposed Film City by the state government. Recently, several prominent film personalities had supported the idea pertaining to developing the film production infra in the state, and termed it as the “right step at the right time.”

The chief minister held a meeting with a number of film personalities. Adityanath underlined the proposed Film City in UP would be only an hour away from New Delhi and in close vicinity to the proposed Jewar International Airport in Noida.





He observed the Film City would also be close to the Taj City of Agra, and various religious and cultural sites in Western UP, including Mathura, the mythological birthplace of Lord Krishna, apart from the proposed logistic hub in Noida, proposed dry port and freight corridor. This would facilitate faster and easier movement of people and goods, he added.

“All the efforts will be to make the Film City as the best Dedicated Infotainment Zone of the country,” the CM said.

He said his government was aware of the present trend of OTT and Media Streaming Platforms, hence the high capacity, world-class data centre along with all pre-production and the post-production infrastructure, processing labs, VFX and digital technology of international level will be provided in this Zone.



“We have locations, we have cultural diversity, we have the manpower and now the Film City with state-of-art facilities. This is an ideal case for a Film City in Uttar Pradesh,” Adityanath said.