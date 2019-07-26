Adityanath moots tie-up with Israel for defence corridor, Jewar airport

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has mooted strong partnership with Israel in project and police modernisation programme.

At a meeting with Israeli ambassador to India Ron Malka in Lucknow on Thursday night, the CM solicited Israel’s co-operation in projects like the and the Jewar International Airport.

Besides, Adityanath also sought Israel's co-operation in modernising the state police force and setting up ultra-modern police control rooms and command centres.

Observing that India and Israel share old ties, the CM said the state was looking to forge closer relationship with Israel to further cement the mutual bond between the two nations.

He said India-Israel relations had touched newer heights with their respective prime ministers - Narendra Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu - visiting each other’s countries. On January 16, 2018, Adityanath had welcomed Netanyahu at Agra during the latter’s visit to Taj Mahal.

Saying Israel could share innovative defence technologies with India, Malka invited Adityanath to the Tel Aviv defence conference, scheduled to be held in September 2019, and the water conservation conference in November 2019.

Adityanath underscored that UP could effectively harness Israeli expertise in the domains like agriculture, water conservation, drinking water supply, water recycling, irrigation and food processing. In fact, he has directed officials to run a water supply pilot project based on Israel model.

Meanwhile, the Israeli ambassador said his country was willing to extend all cooperation and share cutting edge technologies. He expressed the desire to launch a ‘flagship programme’ in UP.

Stating that Bundelkhand’s geography and water availability was akin to Israel, Malka suggested that the state should prepare a comprehensive feasibility report on water conservation and groundwater recharging in the region. It is well acknowledged that Israel has achieved optimum agricultural productivity despite water scarcity and low soil fertility. Nearly, 94 per cent of the water supply in Israel is recycled water, which means practically no wastage of water resources.

Malka further noted Israel was committed to helping India achieve its target of doubling farmers’ income.

On May 16, 2017, a delegation led by the then Israeli ambassador Daniel Carmon had met Adityanath in Lucknow. The visit had come in less than two months of the BJP government coming to power in the state.