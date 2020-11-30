100% summer internship placement at IIM Calcutta; Accenture top recruiter

-
ALSO READ
IIM Lucknow achieves 100% summer placements in entirely virtual process
Consulting, sales offers lead at close of IIM Kozhikode summer placements
IIM-A, IIM-B slip 10 positions on QS Global MBA Rankings 2021
Mid-rung B-School campuses await clarity on summer placements amid pandemic
IIM Lucknow hikes fee for PGPM by 35% for 2020-22 batch to Rs 19.25 L
-
The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIMC) has completed 100 per cent summer internship placement for its class of 2022 in virtual mode; Accenture emerged as the top recruiter.
Some 139 firms participated in the placement process, of which 43 were first time recruiters to IIM Calcutta, for 473 participating students.
The placement structure was revamped to comprise three clusters scheduled on November 23, 26 and 28. The clustering was based on core business competencies of the firm and the cohorts were ranked by student preference.
The first cluster consisted of five cohorts which included top firms in private equity, investments, venture capital firms, management consulting, and offers at international locations; 180 students were placed across 35 firms in the cluster with Accenture as the top recruiter with 21 offers.
ALSO READ: Taking a bite of Burger King's IPO could yield reasonable returns
The second cluster hosted 60 firms offering 80 roles in conglomerates, FMCG, consumer services, software services, e-commerce, and consumer durables cohorts; 171 students got placed in the cluster with Microsoft bagging the top spot in the cluster, making 11 offers.
The third cluster placements were held with 44 firms across advertising, BFSI, consulting services, power and utilities, manufacturing, hospitality services, food aggregators, and start-up cohorts; 122 students got placed in this cluster.
The institute said that the hiring trends this year too were well distributed across various sectors. Consulting, finance, and BFSI accounted for 40 per cent offers, 32 per cent of students would do their internships in general management and sales & marketing roles, and the remaining 28 per cent of students found their fit with operations, product management, e-commerce, and startups.
Commenting on the placement, Anju Seth, director - IIM Calcutta, said, “The results reinforce the recruiters’ faith in the academic capabilities, diverse student community and IIM Calcutta’s commitment to pursuing excellence in all fields of engagement.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor