Ishita Ayan Dutt  |  Kolkata 

100% summer internship placement at IIM Calcutta; Accenture top recruiter
The institute said that the hiring trends this year too were well distributed across various sectors

The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIMC) has completed 100 per cent summer internship placement for its class of 2022 in virtual mode; Accenture emerged as the top recruiter.

Some 139 firms participated in the placement process, of which 43 were first time recruiters to IIM Calcutta, for 473 participating students.

The placement structure was revamped to comprise three clusters scheduled on November 23, 26 and 28. The clustering was based on core business competencies of the firm and the cohorts were ranked by student preference.

The first cluster consisted of five cohorts which included top firms in private equity, investments, venture capital firms, management consulting, and offers at international locations; 180 students were placed across 35 firms in the cluster with Accenture as the top recruiter with 21 offers.

The second cluster hosted 60 firms offering 80 roles in conglomerates, FMCG, consumer services, software services, e-commerce, and consumer durables cohorts; 171 students got placed in the cluster with Microsoft bagging the top spot in the cluster, making 11 offers.

The third cluster placements were held with 44 firms across advertising, BFSI, consulting services, power and utilities, manufacturing, hospitality services, food aggregators, and start-up cohorts; 122 students got placed in this cluster.

The institute said that the hiring trends this year too were well distributed across various sectors. Consulting, finance, and BFSI accounted for 40 per cent offers, 32 per cent of students would do their internships in general management and sales & marketing roles, and the remaining 28 per cent of students found their fit with operations, product management, e-commerce, and startups.

Commenting on the placement, Anju Seth, director - IIM Calcutta, said, “The results reinforce the recruiters’ faith in the academic capabilities, diverse student community and IIM Calcutta’s commitment to pursuing excellence in all fields of engagement.”

First Published: Mon, November 30 2020. 20:20 IST

