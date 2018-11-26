326 companies register for first phase of IIT Madras's recruitment season

As many as 326 companies till Monday had registered at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) to select candidates for more than 490 job profiles in the first phase of recruitment at one of India’s top engineering college.

As many 270 companies visited the campus in 2017-18. The 2018-19 recruitment will be held between December 1 and 8, with a break of one day on December 5.

"The number of recruiters coming to campus has seen an upswing this year, which is clearly an indicator of the growing perception about the quality of students coming from IIT Madras, in addition to our consistently top rank in NIRF," said Manu Santhanam, advisor, training and placement, IIT Madras, reffering to the National Institutional Ranking Framework, a government methodology to rank institutions of higher

About 34 per cent recruiters this year at are from core engineering/ research and development, 32 percent from the IT sector, and 21 percent from finance, analytics, consulting, and the rest is from other sectors. The institute will host more than 50 start-ups this year.

Traditional recruiters Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, BCG, Intel, Citibank, Qualcomm, Bajaj, General Electric will be on the campus this year as well. Around 23 companies have advertised international profiles, mostly for positions in Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, and the US. Bain & Company, Nomura, Ather Energy, and are among the prominent firms that will visit the campus for the first time.

This academic year there is an increased number of profiles for data analytics. There are around 59 analytics/data science job profiles as of now compared to around 48 in the whole of last year.

IIT-M has said it will not hold a graveyard slot, a recruitment session from 12 midnight to 6 am on the first day of placement. This is the second consecutive year the institute is not organising the slot.

More than 1,300 students have registered for placements across different study streams and departments this year, as compared to 1172 students last year. The number is expected to increase as more Research Scholars become eligible, which is as and when they achieve a specific target in their research programme.

About 30 students have opted for deferred placements as they are either pursuing Start-up ventures or planning to apply for higher studies.

With 130 Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) in 2018-19, the institute recorded a 20 percent increase from 114 last year, which comes from internships.

IIT-M has been ranked as the first among Engineering Institutions in the India Rankings for three consecutive years - 2016, 2017 and 2018. The Institute was also ranked as the second in the category of Overall Institutions in 2017 and 2018 Rankings, released by the National Institutional Ranking Framework, Ministry of Human Resources Development.