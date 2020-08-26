ABVP urges Ravi Shankar Prasad to give fee concessions to NLU students

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the Union and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, urging him to grant fee concessions to students of National Universities across the country.

It has been a long standing demand of that as students are making use of minimal facilities, they must be charged only for such facilities and must be exempted from all other charges.

has also demanded that the honourable Minister look into the issue and direct the institutes to make available to the students the option of making payment in instalments, and to take an empathetic view of the economic hardships faced by the students due to the global Covid-19 pandemic and not levy fines for delay in payment of fees.

"Students who are unable to pay the full fee due to their economic circumstances must be granted exemptions. The leftover funds from the last year fees which have not been utilised must be adjusted against the current balance and students must be granted appropriate concessions emanating from this adjustment," said.

ABVP also brought to the notice of the minister the steps taken by Gujarat National University, in line with the demands of ABVP, with such concessions amounting to about Rs 63,000.

GNLU has granted its students concessions in fees, has adjusted the remaining balance from previous year in this year's fee and has given the students the option of paying their fees in instalments, with the last date extending up to January, 2021. ABVP demands that other NLUs emulate the GNLU and provide the students with much needed relief.

Nidhi Tripathi, national general secretary, ABVP, said, "We have demanded in our memorandum to the Union Minister of Law and Justice that concessions in fees to be given to the students of National Law Universities, and providing them with the option of paying their fees in multiple instalments. Gujarat National Law University has taken into account the steps being suggested by ABVP for a long time, bringing much needed relief to students. We hope that the ministry takes into consideration our demands and works for their swift implementation, bringing relief to all students studying in NLUs.

