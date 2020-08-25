Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi, seeks postponement of NEET, JEE exams

West Bengal Chief Minister on Monday wrote to Prime Minister seeking postponement of and JEE examinations that are scheduled to be held in September.

In a letter to Prime Minister, Banerjee said she had expressed her views against the UGC guidelines that required completing terminal examinations in universities/colleges across the country by the end of September 2020.

"My point was that this decision had a huge potential to put students' lives at risk," she said.

Banerjee said lives of children should not be put in jeopardy during COVID-19 pandemic "by taking such unilateral, bureaucratic decisions".

"I have written to you on this, too on July 11, 2020. Now, in continuation of my that earlier letter, I would like to mention that the Ministry of Government of India has since issued a further directive to conduct and JEE Examinations in September 2020, which again is a gravely risky decision," she said.

The Chief Minister said that students were assets of the country and future of the world.

"I would, therefore, appeal to you to kindly get the enormous health risk involved in such steps assessed," she said.

The Chief Minister said that the central government must not take a decision for which the students feel upset and ensure that students are not deprived of the opportunity to take the examination.

"I am sure that you will appreciate the point and postpone these examinations until the situation is conducive again. It is our duty as elders to ensure a safe public environment for all our students in the country," she said.

