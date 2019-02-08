Accenture top recruiter in 1st cluster of final placements at IIM Ahmedabad

Strategy continued to hold its ground as the top recruiter in the first cluster of final placement process that kicked off on Friday at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A).

Including pre-placement offers (PPOs), extended 24 offers, the highest in the first cluster of the final placement process this year.

Unlike many other B-schools, IIM-A follows a cluster system of final placements process where sectors are invited in cohorts at regular intervals. The first cluster of the final placement process for the PGP class of 2019 at IIM-A comprised five cohorts including investment banking and markets, management consulting, advisory consulting private equity, venture capital and asset management.





Closely following was The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) at 20 offers across all cohorts. This year, IIM-A has seen a mix of firms from diverse sectors led by consulting firms offering roles across geographies including Singapore and Malaysia and hiring in large numbers.

Regular recruiters in cluster one also included the likes of A. T. Kearney, Avendus, Bain & Co., Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JP Morgan, McKinsey & Company, Monitor Deloitte, and Oliver Wyman, among others.





In the finance sector, Avendus made the highest number of offers of nine including PPOs, followed by JP Morgan Chase & Co. with eight offers in the first cluster. Roles in the sector included investment banking, private equity, venture capital and capital markets across functions and geographies including Hong Kong and USA were extended.

The final placement process will continue for another two clusters at IIM-A. While initial details of the process has been made available by IIM-A, the premier B-school will release a detailed audited report later, as part of its Indian Placement Reporting Standards (IPRS).

The second cluster will be held on February 11, 2019.