AIIMS Admit Card 2019 releases today on aiimsexams.org: Steps to download

AIIMS Admit Card 2019 will be available for download at the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) soon. Students who have applied for AIIMS MBBS entrance examination 2019 will be able to download their admit card from aiimsexams.org.
The AIIMS Admit Card 2019 will not be sent to students through offline modes.
The AIIMS MBBS entrance examination 2019 will be held on May 25 and 26. The exam will be held in two shifts.
How to download AIIMS MBBS admit card 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS- aiimsexams.org
Step 2: click on the link which says ‘AIIMS MBBS admit card 2019'
Step 3: Enter asked credentials like registration ID and date of birth
Step 4: Download the AIIMS MBBS admit card 2019
The AIIMS MBBS entrance examination 2019 is conducted every year for admissions at government medical colleges. The exam is held in a computer based test format.