AIIMS MBBS Open Counselling 2019 now on August 26, 27: All you need to know

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has rescheduled the counselling dates for its MBBS programme from August 20 and 21 to August 26 and 27.

"Considering the large number of candidates and guardians participating in the open round of counselling for MBBS 2019, under the prevailing circumstances, it has been decided by the competent authority that for adequate arrangement and ensuring safety, the open round of counselling has been rescheduled from August 20 and 21 to August 26 and 27," says an notice.

Over 200,000 candidates had appeared for the MBBS entrance exam 2019. A total of 1,207 seats are there in the MBBS programme.

Why did reschedule open round of counselling for MBBS 2019?

A massive fire broke out at the AIIMS premises on August 17, prompting authorities to reschedule the AIIMS Counselling date. The fire started around 5 pm on Saturday from the Microbiology department and thick plumes of smoke billowed from the building, triggering panic and affecting the emergency services.

The fire engulfed several offices in the department of surgery, urology, dermatology, microbiology and ortho. A lot of research data, samples and manuscripts were also destroyed.

AIIMS MBBS counselling 2019: Check cut-off

The cut-off is 50 per cent for unreserved category candidates and 40 per cent for SC/ST candidates.

Documents required at the time of AIIMS MBBS counselling 2019

* Certificate of having passed the 10+2 or equivalent examinations, showing the subject offered by him/her in the examination

* Certificate from the Board from which he/she passed the High School/Higher Secondary Examination, showing his/her date of

birth

* Certificate/mark sheet from the Board from which he/she passed the 10+2 or equivalent examination showing that he/she has

secured 60 per cent or more marks (50 per cent in case of SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability) in aggregate in English,

Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

* Migration certificate from the University/Board last attended by him/her.

* Applicable only to candidate belonging to Scheduled Caste/Tribe/OBC/OPH Category