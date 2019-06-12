AIIMS Results 2019 to be declared today on aiimsexams.org; know details

results 2019: The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) is likely to declare the MBBS result 2019 today (June 12), according to official exam schedule. Medical aspirants who took the or extrance test on May 25 and 26 can check their results on the official website at org. The schedule of seat allocation and counseling will be announced later.

Over 200,000 had appeared for the entrance exam 2019. A total of 1,207 seats are there in the MBBS programme.

It is important to note that, AIIMS only releases the 2019 Merit List of candidates on the day of the result. Basically, there will be a common merit list based on the result of AIIMS MBBS exam. The AIIMS MBBS merit list 2019 usually has names of the shortlisted or selected candidates for admission to the MBBS course.

The marks of all the candidates for MBBS entrance exam will be released on a later date on org. The list of candidates who get qualified for online counselling to the MBBS course can be declared tentatively by June 18.

The academic session for AIIMS MBBS students will start from August 1, 2019.

Steps to check 2019

Go to the official website of AIIMS at org

Click on the link 'MBBS result 2019'

Enter your registration number and other required credentials

After the submitting the details, your will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout of your result for future reference

The AIIMS MBBS entrance exam is held annually for admission to MBBS courses at AIIMS New Delhi and other AIIMS at Bathinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Mangalagiri, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rae Bareli, Telangana and Rishikesh.

About AIIMS



The All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) are a group of autonomous public medical colleges of higher AIIMS institutes have been declared by an Act of Parliament as Institutes of National Importance. AIIMS New Delhi, the fore-runner parent excellence institution, was established in 1956.