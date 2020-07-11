All Delhi state university exams, including final yr cancelled: Delhi govt

In light of the major disruptions caused by the pandemic, the Delhi government has decided to cancel all Delhi state university exams including final exams, Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday.

All Delhi state university exams cancelled: All you need to know



The Delhi government has asked all the state universities to evaluate students according to their previous academic record or come up with a progressive plan to grade students.

No point taking exam of a semester that has not been taught, said Sisodia.





In light of the major disruptions caused by the pandemic, Delhi govt has decided to cancel all Delhi state university exams including final exams https://t.co/g4SFLqaBQK — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 11, 2020

The latest development comes two days after the postponed exams for the final year students of Undergraduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) students to August 15.

What about Delhi University, JNU and other central universities?



It is up to the Centre to decide whether to cancel exams or not, said Manish Sisodia. "We have asked the central government to take the current circumstances into consideration. However, it is up to them to cancel exams in Delhi Unviersity, JNU and other central universities", he said.

University Grants Commission, UGC on Wednesday released the latest guidelines allowing the varsities to conduct exams across the country in September. However, the decision did not go well with many educationists and students who were demanding the cancellation of final year university exams due to the health risks it posed. On Thursday, teachers from DU, MU and JNU among others wrote to UGC Chairman regarding cancellation of exams and evaluation of students on previous performance.



The letter was written by the former University Grants Commission chairman Sukhdeo Thorat and was signed by 27 professors from Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, University of Hyderabad, University of Mumbai, Tata Institute of Social Sciences and others.