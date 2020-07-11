All Delhi state university exams, including final yr cancelled: Delhi govt

-
ALSO READ
Delhi University final year UG exams postponed, to be held after August 15
DU exams 2020 cancelled over lockdown; here's how students will be assessed
Can you imagine mental trauma of students? Delhi HC asks DU on exams
Delhi University row: Students marked absent even after taking exams
DU's academic, executive council asks VC to scrap online open book exams
-
In light of the major disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Delhi government has decided to cancel all Delhi state university exams including final exams, Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday.
All Delhi state university exams cancelled: All you need to know
The Delhi government has asked all the state universities to evaluate students according to their previous academic record or come up with a progressive plan to grade students.
No point taking exam of a semester that has not been taught, said Sisodia.
The latest development comes two days after the Delhi University postponed exams for the final year students of Undergraduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) students to August 15.
In light of the major disruptions caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, Delhi govt has decided to cancel all Delhi state university exams including final exams https://t.co/g4SFLqaBQK— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 11, 2020
What about Delhi University, JNU and other central universities?
It is up to the Centre to decide whether to cancel exams or not, said Manish Sisodia. "We have asked the central government to take the current circumstances into consideration. However, it is up to them to cancel exams in Delhi Unviersity, JNU and other central universities", he said.
The letter was written by the former University Grants Commission chairman Sukhdeo Thorat and was signed by 27 professors from Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, University of Hyderabad, University of Mumbai, Tata Institute of Social Sciences and others.