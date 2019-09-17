Andhra University starts APRCET 2019 application process on sche.ap.gov.in

APRCET 2019: The has started the online application process to conduct the Research Common (APRCET) for the academic year 2019-20 on behalf of State Council of Higher (APSCHE). The varsity had released a formal notification for the APRCET 2019 on September 11, 2019.

Candidates can apply for the APRCET examination 2019 on the official website sche.ap.gov.in by paying a registration fee of Rs 1,300. This state-level research entrance examination is held for admission to PhD and M Phil programmes. The APRCET will be conducted online from November 8 to 12 across 10 cities this year.

The APSCHE has begun accepting online applications for APRCET 2019. APSCHE is a statutory body of the government. The last date for submission of online applications without late fee is October 10 and applications with late fee of Rs 2,000 will be accepted till October 16.

The candidate should verify the APRCET application form before submitting it online. Only typographical errors will be allowed to be changed at the time of allowing corrections. Candidates are advised to complete the fee payment and submit application format the earliest. This will enable the to allocate the preferred exam centre.

Important dates to remember for APRCET 2019

Online application process begins: September 17, 2019

Online application last date: October 10, 2019

Online Application last date with late fee: October 16, 2019

APRCET 2019 admit card release date: October 28, 2019

APRCET exam 2019 dates: November 8 to 12, 2019

Steps for APRCET 2019

Go to the official website - sche.ap.gov.in

Click on ‘Application’ link on the navigation panel

Enter your payment reference ID, mobile number and date of birth

About APSCHE

conducts Andhra Pradesh Research Common (APRCET) for admission into PhD and M Phill research courses in 14 Universities, campus colleges, research centres and their affiliated colleges for the second time on behalf of APSCHE.