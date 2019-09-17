Andhra University starts APRCET 2019 application process on sche.ap.gov.in

-
ALSO READ
AP PGECET 2019 results to be declared today: All you need to know
AP EAMCET 2019 results declared on sche.ap.gov.in: Steps to download score
AP Sub Inspector result 2019 out on slprb.ap.gov.in; all you need to know
AP SSC Result 2019 declared on manabadi.com, bseap.org; 94.88% pass
AP EAMCET 2019 results delayed: APSCHE to declare results on May 27
-
APRCET 2019: The Andhra University has started the online application process to conduct the Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test (APRCET) for the academic year 2019-20 on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The varsity had released a formal notification for the APRCET 2019 on September 11, 2019.
Candidates can apply for the APRCET examination 2019 on the official website sche.ap.gov.in by paying a registration fee of Rs 1,300. This state-level research entrance examination is held for admission to PhD and M Phil programmes. The APRCET will be conducted online from November 8 to 12 across 10 cities this year.
The APSCHE has begun accepting online applications for APRCET 2019. APSCHE is a statutory body of the Andhra Pradesh government. The last date for submission of online applications without late fee is October 10 and applications with late fee of Rs 2,000 will be accepted till October 16.
The candidate should verify the APRCET application form before submitting it online. Only typographical errors will be allowed to be changed at the time of allowing corrections. Candidates are advised to complete the fee payment and submit application format the earliest. This will enable the Andhra University to allocate the preferred exam centre.
Important dates to remember for APRCET 2019
- Online application process begins: September 17, 2019
- Online application last date: October 10, 2019
- Online Application last date with late fee: October 16, 2019
- APRCET 2019 admit card release date: October 28, 2019
- APRCET exam 2019 dates: November 8 to 12, 2019
Steps for APRCET 2019
- Go to the official website - sche.ap.gov.in
- Click on ‘Application’ link on the navigation panel
- Enter your payment reference ID, mobile number and date of birth
About APSCHE
Andhra University conducts Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance test (APRCET) for admission into PhD and M Phill research courses in 14 Universities, campus colleges, research centres and their affiliated colleges for the second time on behalf of APSCHE.