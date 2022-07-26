JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

AP TET 2022 Admit card released; Here's how to download hall ticket
Business Standard

AP EAMCET 2022 result declared: Here's how you can check your score

The Council of Higher Education will also announce the names of toppers and will also release a category-wise cut-off list

Topics
Entrance Exams | Andhra Pradesh | higher education

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

exam result, result
The AP EAMCET seat allocation for 2022 will be done on the basis of the candidate's marks and rank combined.
Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Tuesday has finally announced the results of EAMCET or AP EAPCET 2022. Students who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. State Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana announced the EAMCET at 11 am. The Council of Higher Education will also announce the names of toppers and will also release a category-wise cut-off list. This time, the merit list for AP EAMCET will be prepared by giving a 100% weightage to the marks secured by students in the entrance tests. Prior to 2022, the previous merit lists of AP EAMCET also consisted of a 25 per cent weightage for Intermediate exam scores. AP EAMCET, which is now known as AP EAPCET, is held each year by JNTU Anantapur on behalf of APSCHE for admitting students to undergraduate professional courses including Engineering, Pharmacy, and Agriculture.

The AP EAMCET seat allocation for 2022 will be done on the basis of the candidate's marks and rank combined.

Here's how to download your scorecard for AP EAMCET 2022:

Step 1. Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in Step 2. Click on AP EAPCET-2022, and you will be redirected to a new page. Step 3. Click on the result tab in the new window. Step 4. Enter your registration number and your hall ticket number Step 5. Download your score card and take a printout for future reference.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, July 26 2022. 22:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY