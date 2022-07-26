AP EAMCET 2022 result declared: Here's how you can check your score

State Council of (APSCHE) on Tuesday has finally announced the of or AP EAPCET 2022. Students who appeared for the exam can now check their on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. State Minister Botsa Satyanarayana announced the at 11 am.

The Council of will also announce the names of toppers and will also release a category-wise cut-off list. This time, the merit list for will be prepared by giving a 100% weightage to the marks secured by students in the entrance tests. Prior to 2022, the previous merit lists of also consisted of a 25 per cent weightage for Intermediate exam scores.

AP EAMCET, which is now known as AP EAPCET, is held each year by JNTU Anantapur on behalf of APSCHE for admitting students to undergraduate professional courses including Engineering, Pharmacy, and Agriculture. The seat allocation for 2022 will be done on the basis of the candidate's marks and rank combined.