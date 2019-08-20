AP EAMCET Final-Phase Counselling 2019: Register today on apeamcet.nic.in

2019: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of (APSCHE) will commence the registration process for the 2019 final phase of counselling. Candidates can visit the official website, apeamcet.nic.in to complete the registration and make processing fee payment. The candidates who have participated in first and second phases of counselling can register for the final phase using their old password and login id. Candidates must complete the option-entry process for the final phase of counselling for 2019 by August 22, 2019. The final allotment list of AP EAMCET 2019 will be available on the official website on August 24.

Who can register for AP EAMCET Final-Phase Counselling 2019?

— Candidates who have secured a seat but have not shown interest to join the allotted seat

— Candidates who have not secured seats so far, but have completed the certificate verification process

— Candidates who have secured seats, reported to the allotted college but are looking for better options

— Candidates who have completed the certificate verification process as per the schedule

AP EAMCET 2019 Counselling: Processing Fee

The candidates participating in the AP EAMCET 2019 examination need to pay the processing fee of Rs 1,200 before attending the certificate verification.

AP EAMCET results 2019

Last week, APSCHE concluded AP EAMCET 2019 second-round option entry.

About AP EAMCET

AP EAMCET is the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering, agriculture and medical courses. JNTU conducts the AP EAMCET every year on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of