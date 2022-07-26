JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

UPSSSC Lekhpal Mains admit card 2022 released; exam to be held on July 31
Business Standard

AP TET 2022 Admit card released; Here's how to download hall ticket

Andhra Pradesh government earlier informed the candidates that the AP TET 2022 examination will be conducted from August 6 to August 21

Topics
Andhra Pradesh government | Entrance Exams | Admit Card

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

NEET exam
The candidates can choose their examination centres by using their candidate login credentials on the AP TET website.

The Andhra Pradesh government has released the admit card for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or AP TET 2022 on Tuesday. The candidates who had registered for the AP TET 2022 exam can now visit the official website aptet.apcfss.in and download their hall ticket/admit card.

Andhra Pradesh government earlier informed the candidates that the AP TET 2022 examination will be conducted from August 6 to August 21. The AP TET exam will be held in two different shifts, i.e. 9:30 am to 12 pm and 2:30 pm to 5 pm in computer-based test or CBT mode.

Here's how to download AP TET 2022 admit card:

1. Visit the official website aptet.apcfss.in

2. Click on Candidate login and enter your Candidate ID and date of birth to log in.

3. Check for all details on your AP TET 2022 admit card

4. Download your admit card and take a printout for future reference


AP TET 2022 is conducted by the Department of School Education in all the districts of the state. The AP TET 2022 exam will consist of Paper IA, which will be for the candidates who had applied for teachers for Classes I to V, whereas, Paper IB will be held for Classes I to V in respect of Special Education. On the other hand, Paper II A will be held for classes VI to VIII and Paper II B for classes VI to VIII in respect of Special Education Teachers.

The candidates can choose their examination centres by using their candidate login credentials on the AP TET website.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, July 26 2022. 20:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY