AP TET 2022 Admit card released; Here's how to download hall ticket

The Andhra Pradesh government has released the admit card for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or AP TET 2022 on Tuesday. The candidates who had registered for the AP TET 2022 exam can now visit the official website aptet.apcfss.in and download their hall ticket/admit card.
Andhra Pradesh government earlier informed the candidates that the AP TET 2022 examination will be conducted from August 6 to August 21. The AP TET exam will be held in two different shifts, i.e. 9:30 am to 12 pm and 2:30 pm to 5 pm in computer-based test or CBT mode.
AP TET 2022 is conducted by the Department of School Education in all the districts of the state. The AP TET 2022 exam will consist of Paper IA, which will be for the candidates who had applied for teachers for Classes I to V, whereas, Paper IB will be held for Classes I to V in respect of Special Education. On the other hand, Paper II A will be held for classes VI to VIII and Paper II B for classes VI to VIII in respect of Special Education Teachers.
The candidates can choose their examination centres by using their candidate login credentials on the AP TET website.
