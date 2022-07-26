AP TET 2022 Admit card released; Here's how to download hall ticket

The government has released the for the Teacher Eligibility Test or AP TET 2022 on Tuesday. The candidates who had registered for the AP TET 2022 exam can now visit the official website aptet.apcfss.in and download their hall ticket/ .

government earlier informed the candidates that the AP TET 2022 examination will be conducted from August 6 to August 21. The AP TET exam will be held in two different shifts, i.e. 9:30 am to 12 pm and 2:30 pm to 5 pm in computer-based test or CBT mode.

Here's how to download AP TET 2022 admit card:

1. Visit the official website aptet.apcfss.in 2. Click on Candidate login and enter your Candidate ID and date of birth to log in. 3. Check for all details on your AP TET 2022 admit card 4. Download your and take a printout for future reference

AP TET 2022 is conducted by the Department of School in all the districts of the state. The AP TET 2022 exam will consist of Paper IA, which will be for the candidates who had applied for teachers for Classes I to V, whereas, Paper IB will be held for Classes I to V in respect of Special . On the other hand, Paper II A will be held for classes VI to VIII and Paper II B for classes VI to VIII in respect of Special Teachers.

The candidates can choose their examination centres by using their candidate login credentials on the AP TET website.