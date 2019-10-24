APSCHE releases counselling schedule for AP LAWCET 2019 on apsche.org

-
-
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on October 22, 2019, released the counselling schedule for AP LAWCET 2019.
The Andhra Pradesh Common Law Entrance test is conducted to offer 3 years and 5 years of LLB course. The counselling is slated to begin from October 28, 2019, and go on until November 1, 2019. AP LAWCET 2019 seat allotment will be released on November 3, 2019.
Candidates who cleared the law entrance exams by APSCHE have to appear for the counselling rounds according to the schedule for their ranks.
|Date
|Course
|Rank
|October 28 and 29, 2019
|Three year LLB
|
From 9 am: Rank 1 to 1200
From 1 pm: Rank 1201 to 2400
|October 29 and 30, 2019
|Three year LLB
|
From 9 am: Rank 2401 to 3600
From 1 pm: Rank 3601 to 4800
|October 30 and 31, 2019
|Three year LLB
|
From 9 am: Rank 4801 to 6000
From 1 pm: Rank 6001 to last rank
|October 31 and November 1, 2019
|Five Year LLB and LLM course
|
From 9 am: Rank 1 to last rank
From 1 pm: Rank 1 to last rank
Know the AP LAWCET 2019 counselling procedure here
Candidates applying for AP LAWCEt 2019 can follow the steps
Visit the official website - www.apsche.org
Enter your credentials. Counselling fee of Rs 1000 will be charged for General category, while Rs 500 for SC/ST candidates.
All those candidates willing to appear for AP LAWCET 2020 needs to score at least 35% qualifying marks.