APSCHE releases counselling schedule for AP LAWCET 2019 on apsche.org

The State Council of Higher (APSCHE) on October 22, 2019, released the counselling schedule for AP LAWCET 2019.

The Common Law is conducted to offer 3 years and 5 years of LLB course. The counselling is slated to begin from October 28, 2019, and go on until November 1, 2019. AP LAWCET 2019 seat allotment will be released on November 3, 2019.

Candidates who cleared the law by APSCHE have to appear for the counselling rounds according to the schedule for their ranks.





Date Course Rank October 28 and 29, 2019 Three year LLB From 9 am: Rank 1 to 1200



From 1 pm: Rank 1201 to 2400 October 29 and 30, 2019 Three year LLB From 9 am: Rank 2401 to 3600



From 1 pm: Rank 3601 to 4800 October 30 and 31, 2019 Three year LLB From 9 am: Rank 4801 to 6000



From 1 pm: Rank 6001 to last rank October 31 and November 1, 2019 Five Year LLB and LLM course From 9 am: Rank 1 to last rank



From 1 pm: Rank 1 to last rank

Candidates applying for AP LAWCEt 2019 can follow the steps

Visit the official website - www.apsche.org

Enter your credentials. Counselling fee of Rs 1000 will be charged for General category, while Rs 500 for SC/ST candidates.

All those candidates willing to appear for AP LAWCET 2020 needs to score at least 35% qualifying marks.

Know course type, eligibility and others in this PDF link