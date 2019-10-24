JUST IN
APSCHE releases counselling schedule for AP LAWCET 2019 on apsche.org

Candidates who cleared the APSCHE law entrance exams have to appear for counselling rounds according to the schedule for their ranks

BS Web Team 

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on October 22, 2019, released the counselling schedule for AP LAWCET 2019.

The Andhra Pradesh Common Law Entrance test is conducted to offer 3 years and 5 years of LLB course. The counselling is slated to begin from October 28, 2019, and go on until November 1, 2019. AP LAWCET 2019 seat allotment will be released on November 3, 2019.

Candidates who cleared the law entrance exams by APSCHE have to appear for the counselling rounds according to the schedule for their ranks.

Date Course Rank
October 28 and 29, 2019 Three year LLB From 9 am: Rank 1 to 1200

From 1 pm: Rank 1201 to 2400
October 29 and 30, 2019 Three year LLB From 9 am: Rank 2401 to 3600

From 1 pm: Rank 3601 to 4800
October 30 and 31, 2019 Three year LLB From 9 am: Rank 4801 to 6000

From 1 pm: Rank 6001 to last rank
October 31 and November 1, 2019 Five Year LLB and LLM course From 9 am: Rank 1 to last rank

From 1 pm: Rank 1 to last rank

Know the AP LAWCET 2019 counselling procedure here

Candidates applying for AP LAWCEt 2019 can follow the steps

Visit the official website - www.apsche.org

Enter your credentials. Counselling fee of Rs 1000 will be charged for General category, while Rs 500 for SC/ST candidates.

All those candidates willing to appear for AP LAWCET 2020 needs to score at least 35% qualifying marks.

Know course type, eligibility and others in this PDF link
First Published: Thu, October 24 2019. 10:40 IST

