Assam NEET PG counselling 2022 registration process begins; check details

The Directorate of (DME), Assam, has finally begun the counselling registration for the National Eligibility cum for Postgraduate ( PG 2022) on Monday. Eligible candidates can register until September 23 by visiting the official website- dme. .gov.in.

The PG counselling is for admission to 50 per cent post postgraduate seats in Government colleges of and BBCI Guwahati under the Assam state quota.

To register, candidates need their PG roll number, application number and security pin apart from their personal information, including name and date of birth.

A total of 652 Doctor of Medicine (MD)/ Master of Surgery (MS)/PG Diploma seats are available in the colleges of Assam. The online choice filling will be held from September 25 to September 30. The counselling registration fee for candidates in the general category will be Rs 1,000, whereas candidates in reserved categories will have to pay Rs 500.

Here's a list of important dates and events for NEET PG counselling 2022:

NEET PG 2022 round 1 counselling registration- September 19 to 23

Online choice filling- September 25 to September 30 (5 pm)

Online choice locking- September 30 (4 pm to 11: 55 pm)

Processing of seat allotment- October 1 to 5

Round one seat allotment result- October 6

Reporting/ joining date for round one- October 7 to 8