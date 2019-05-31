ATMA 2019 Exam results to be declared today: Steps to download marksheet

Exam: Association of Indian Management Schools will declare the result of for Management Admissions (ATMA) on May 31. The exam was conducted online on May 25. ATMA is a comprehensive and single-window test for admissions to numerous Post-Graduate Management Programs like MBA, PGDM, MCA*, MMS* and other management post graduate courses (* subject to local regulations). ATMA is a high quality, online objective type Nationally accepted entrance test. This test is recognised by AICTE and Ministry of HRD, Government of India and is conducted across all the states in India.

Here's a step by step guide to download results:

1. Log on to the official website https://www.atmaaims.com

2. Click on the link for Check Results Here

3. Enter your login credentials as https://www.atmaaims.com window opens

4. Login and check your marks

5. Download/print marksheet for future reference

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) was founded in 1988 as a registered society. AIMS is a non-profit professional organization which has grown into a powerful network of over 740 top management schools of national and international repute in the country including IIMs, ISB, Xavier Institutes, Welingkar, MDI, S P Jain, ICFAI and NMIMS.