Bihar Board 12th Result 2020 out on biharboard.ac.in: Check toppers' list

Bihar Board 12th Result: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the Bihar Class 12 result 2020 on Tuesday on its official website biharboard.ac.in and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The Bihar Board 12th result has also been released for all streams: Arts, Commerce, Science and vocational courses on the official website at onlinebseb.in. The Intermediate result for Bihar Board students can also be checked at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Around 1.2 million candidates were registered for the class 12th examination this year.

The evaluation of answer copies was started from February 26 at more than 100 evaluation centres.

Steps to check the Bihar 12th results or Bihar matric result 2020

Step 1: Log on to the Bihar board (BSEB) official website: biharboard.ac.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Bihar 12th Result 2020 or Class 12 Matric Result 2020 or Matric results 2020. You can also check your marks in the results section present right-hand side of the website beside contact us.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and the Bihar Board Class 12 intermediate results 2020 will appear

Step 4: Download the Bihar Board Intermediate result and take a print out for further reference

Class 12 Results 2020: Check BSEB Results via SMS

Students can check their intermediate result on phone via SMS by typing BSEBROLLNUMBER and sending it to 56263.

Bihar Board inter arts result 2020: 81.44% pass

In arts stream, 175,017 pass with first division. The pass percentage is 81.44%. Sakshy Kumari is arts topper.

Bihar Board inter commerce result 2020:93.26% pass

In commerce stream, 43,296 pass with first division. The pass percentage is 93.26%. Kausar Fatma and Sudhanshu Narayan Choudhary are commerce toppers.

Bihar Board inter science result 2020: 77.39% pass

In Bihar board intermediate science exam, 224, 971 pass in first division, 162,471 pass with second division and 3,601 pass with third division. The pass percentage is 77.39%. Neha Kumari is science stream topper

ABOUT BSEB:

BSEB is a board of running under the government of Bihar. It conducts secondary and senior secondary school examinations twice a year. Every year, the board conducts the annual board examinations in the months of February-March and other supplementary examination held in August-September. It's headquarter is located in the capital of the state, Patna.