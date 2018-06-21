BPSC Preliminary Exam 2018 admit card released; here's how to download

Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Monday released the for 2018 Preliminary Exam in its official site www.bpsc.bih.nic.in



The notification has asked the candidates who have applied for the 63rd combined competitive exam to download the on or before June 29, 2018 to sit for the examination.

The exam is scheduled to be held on July 1, 2018 at 271 examination centres across the state of

The will not be sent by post and must be downloaded from official website.

Here's are the steps to download 2018:



Step 1: Visit the official website - http://bpsc.bih.nic.in



Step 2: Click on ‘Apply Online’ given on the left sidebar of the page OR click here



Step 3: Click on ‘BPSC Online Application’ given on the next page



Step 4: Enter your Username and Password and also the Captcha code to login to your candidate profile



Step 5: Download Admit Card and take a printout on an A4 size sheet



Candidates will be provided with a two-page instruction wherein they will be informed about exam related details.

In case the candidate misses out in downloading the e-admit card, they have to bring coloured photograph duly attested by the competent authority and carry one more attested photograph for submitting it on the day of the examination.

Inconvenience in downloading the card can be addressed to the helpline provided by BPSC board between 10 am and 5pm. Here are the helpline numbers: Phone no: 0612-2215795, Mobile no: +91-9297739013



The recruitment into BPSC is made by two methods, direct recruitment and promotion.

In the direct recruitment method, the candidate needs to appear for competitive examination wherein the selection will be done after passing the preliminary test, main examination and interviews. In the second method, promotions are granted civil servants in accordance with the state government rules.