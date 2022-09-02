BPSC PT Exam 2022: Date, pattern, syllabus, and details

-
-
Bihar Public Service Commission Preliminary Test (BPSC PT) Exam 2022 has been officially announced on the website for their 67th examination. According to the BPSC notice, the prelims test (PT) will be conducted on September 20, 2022 and September 22, 2022. Also read | 14 IAS officers from 12 state cadres currently on deputation in PMO: Centre
The admit card for the exam will be issued 10 days before the exam, reports suggest. However, there is more to the exam that you should know.
BPSC PT Exam 2022: Key changes in BPSC Pre Exam
- The exam will be held in two shifts for the first time. The commission will conduct the preliminary examination in two days, both shifts will have a different question paper.
- The commission has decided to release the result of the prelims examination on the basis of percentile for transparency in results.
- Candidates are allowed to change their optional paper during the mains. Until now, students had to pick their optional subjects while filing for preliminary exams. After that, nobody was allowed to change the subjects.
What is BPSC PT Exam 2022?
BPSC PT Exam 2022 is the 67th examination conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission for the state-level recruitment to multiple posts such as rural development officer, sub-divisional officer, district sanapark officer and PCS level officers.
The exam is held annually for eligible candidates and is the second most popular examination in Bihar after the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam.
When will the BPSC PT Exam 2022 be held?
The 67th Prelims exam will be held on September 20 and September 22 in 2022. Initially, it was scheduled to be held on May 8, 2022.
What is the syllabus of the BPSC PT Exam 2022?
BPSC Prelims will cover different aspects of polity, economics, history, general science, history and the national movement. The table given below explains all this more clearly.
|No of Papers
|General Studies (150 marks)
|Duration
|2 hours
|BPSC Syllabus
|1. General Science
| 2.
Events of national and international importance
|3. History of Bihar and Indian History
|4. Geography(mainly Geography of Bihar)
|5. Indian Polity and Economy
|6. Changes in the economy of Bihar post-independence
|7. Indian National Movement and the Role of Bihar
|8. General Mental Ability.
What is the exam pattern of the BPSC Exam 2022?
The BPSC Prelims exam is of 2 hours duration and carries 150 marks. The table given below would give a better overview.
|Stage of BPSC Exam
|Type of Exam
|Mode
|Total Marks
|Duration
|Prelims
|Objective
|Offline
|150
|2 Hours
|Mains
|Subjective
|Offline
|One qualifying paper (Hindi)
|3 Hours for each Paper
|900 ( 3 Papers of 300 marks each)
|Personal Interview
|Physically Present
|Offline
|120
|Not Defined
Who is eligible for BPSC PT Exam 2022?
Every candidate who is a graduate of any government-recognised university is eligible to appear for the examination. The BPSC does not differentiate or discriminate against candidates on the basis of field specialisations.
BPSC PT Cutoff 2022 (Expected)
|Category
|Expected Cut-off Marks (Out of 150)
|Unreserved
|112
|Unreserved (Female)
|104
|EWS
|107
|EWS (Female)
|99
|SC
|99
|SC (Female)
|92
|ST
|102
|EBC
|106
|CBC (Female)
|97
|BC
|108
|BC(Female)
|101
|BCL
|99
|Disabled (Blind)
|93
|Disability (Developmental Disability)
|85
|Disabled (Orthopaedically Handicapped)
|99
|Disabled (Multiple Disorders)
|65
|Former freedom fighter's grandkid
|101
What was the cutoff of the BPSC Exam 2021?
|Category
|Written Exam
|Final Exam
|Unreserved (UR)
|454
|537
|Unreserved (Female)
|442
|518
|Economically Weaker Sections
|428
|532
|Economically Weaker Sections (Female)
|412
|514
|Scheduled Caste
|384
|497
|Scheduled Caste(Female)
|374
|473
|Scheduled Tribe (ST)
|363
|475
|Economically Backward Cast
|415
|518
|Economically Backward Caste (Female)
|400
|501
|Backward Caste (BC)
|437
|537
|BC(Female)
|426
|516
|BCL
|413
|513
|Disabled (VI)
|345
|474
|Disabled (DD)
|335
|402
|Disabled (OH)
|397
|497
|Disabled (MD)
|294
|340
|Grandchild of Ex Freedom Fighter
|435
|519
(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)
