JUST IN
14 IAS officers from 12 state cadres currently on deputation in PMO: Centre
Delhi HC asks police of steps taken to implement Chinese Manjha ban
Mumbai court extends Sena MP Sanjay Raut's ED custody till August 8
SC seeks report on medical condition of ex-CMD of Amrapali Group
Har Ghar Tiranga: How India plans to take the Tricolour to every corner
Not afraid of Modi, will not be intimidated: Rahul Gandhi on Herald case
CJI begins process of appointing successor, recommends Justice Lalit
42% Indians experienced financial fraud in last three years: Report
Har Ghar Tiranga: Chhattisgarh govt ropes in women SHGs to make tricolours
Partly cloudy morning in Delhi, moderate rain, thunderstorm likely
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Delhi HC asks police of steps taken to implement Chinese Manjha ban
New data protection Bill must consider all criticism: Justice Srikrishna
Business Standard

14 IAS officers from 12 state cadres currently on deputation in PMO: Centre

As many as 14 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers from 12 state cadres are currently on deputation in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Rajya Sabha was informed

Topics
IAS officers | PMO | Prime Minister's Office

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rajya Sabha
Representative Image

As many as 14 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers from 12 state cadres are currently on deputation in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Two officers each are from Gujarat and Bihar cadres and one each from Uttarakhand, Telangana, Sikkim, Manipur, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre, according to a written reply given by Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh.

To a question seeking number of officers appointed through lateral entry in the PMO, he said lateral recruitment provides for appointment of persons for specific assignments in the government of India, keeping in view their specialised knowledge and expertise in the domain area.

Further, each post being filled under the lateral recruitment is a single post in a specific domain area, and the candidates are either to be appointed on contract basis or those from state governments, Union territories, public sector undertakings, autonomous bodies, statutory bodies, universities etc., on deputation basis (including short term contract), Singh said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on IAS officers

First Published: Thu, August 04 2022. 15:17 IST

`
.