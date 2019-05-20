JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

AP EAMCET 2019 results delayed: APSCHE to declare results on May 27
Business Standard

BSE 10th Result 2019 to be declared today: Steps to download marks

BSE class 10th Result 2019 will be declared today on bseodisha.nic.in. Here're steps to check BSE Odisha Matric result 2019

BS Web Team 

BSE 10th result 2019
BSE 10th result 2019. Photo: Shutterstock

Odisha's Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will declare BSE 10th class result 2019 on its official websites www.bseodisha.ac.in and www.bseodisha.nic.in today. Students can also check their results on orissaresults.nic.in/ and result.gov.in. Earlier, the BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019 was scheduled to be declared on May 14. However, the board delayed the results due to the disruption caused in Odisha by Cyclone Fani, which hit the state on May 3.

This year a total of 523,000 candidates appeared in the Odisha class 10 board examinations that was conducted from February 23 to March 8, 2019 according to official data.

Here's how you can check BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019

Step 1: Log on to any of these websites - www.bseodisha.ac.in, www.bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in, result.gov.in

Step 2: Look for 'Result' link and click on it

Step 3: Enter asked details

Step 4: Dowload the result

Results are also available on some of the Results app on google play store.

If the websites are down, one can get the result directly on their mobile by sending an SMS to 5656750 in the given format - RESULT<space>OR10<space>ROLL NUMBER.

According to local media, scanned copies of answer sheets will be available on www.bseodisha.ac.in from 2 pm onwards.
First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 06:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements