BSE Odisha 10 Result: Date and time for HSC results to be announced today

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will announce the date and time for the declaration of Class 10 results today, July 4. The date and time for Odisha HSC Class 10 results will be announced in the Vidhan Sabha today by Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.
"Process for publication of the matriculation exam is underway and we hope to announce the results in a couple of days. Adequate measures have been taken by BSE for error-free publication of results," Dash said.
The BSE Odisha HSC result 2022 will be declared online for students at the official website, bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.
Reportedly, the evaluation process of answer sheets, which started on May 21 at 58 evaluation centres, has concluded.
A total of 585,730 students appeared for the Odisha HSC Class 10 exams this year, which were held from April 29 to May 7 at 3,540 centres across the state. The HSC exams were held in offline mode this year.
