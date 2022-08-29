Calcutta University BCom result 2022 declared; here's how to download

-
The University of Calcutta (CU) on Monday has declared the results for CU exam 2022. The result for 6th semester BCom can be downloaded from the official websites- wbresults.nic.in or caluniv.ac.in. The results have been declared for Hons/major/General examinations.
Candidates who appeared for the exams can refer to their admit card while checking the result from the official website.
Calcutta University's 6th semester results for BA and BSc Hons/major and general exams were declared on August 27.
The university will provide the 6th semester marksheet to the respective colleges on August 31. Students can contact the authorities of the respective colleges for their semester marksheet.
According to an official statement, "College-wise Gazette and Marksheet will be handed over to the authorised representatives of all the affiliated colleges on 31-08-2022 from 1-30 P. M.from the Result (Major)Section."
