JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

VKSU merit list 2022 released for UG admissions; check details here
Business Standard

Calcutta University BCom result 2022 declared; here's how to download

CU BCom result 2022 has been declared. Candidates can visit the official website to download their scorecard

Topics
exam results | Student | board exams

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Results, Exam results

The University of Calcutta (CU) on Monday has declared the results for CU exam 2022. The result for 6th semester BCom can be downloaded from the official websites- wbresults.nic.in or caluniv.ac.in. The results have been declared for Hons/major/General examinations.

Candidates who appeared for the exams can refer to their admit card while checking the result from the official website.

Calcutta University's 6th semester results for BA and BSc Hons/major and general exams were declared on August 27.

The university will provide the 6th semester marksheet to the respective colleges on August 31. Students can contact the authorities of the respective colleges for their semester marksheet.

Also Read: VKSU merit list 2022 released for UG admissions; check details here

According to an official statement, "College-wise Gazette and Marksheet will be handed over to the authorised representatives of all the affiliated colleges on 31-08-2022 from 1-30 P. M.from the Result (Major)Section."

Here's a step-by-step guide for downloading CU BCom result 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official website- wbresults.nic.in or caluniv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'B. Com. Semester-VI (Honours/General/Major) Examinations,2022 (Under CBCS)'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new login page

Step 4: Login using your credentials like your roll number and click on submit

Step 5: Your CU BCom result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check your result and download the same

Step 7: Take a printout of the same for future reference

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, August 29 2022. 23:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY