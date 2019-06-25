JUST IN
Business Standard

Calcutta University declares Part 3 results 2019: Steps to check results

Students can visit the official website www.wbresults.nic.in to check their results

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

exam results
Photo: Shutterstock

The University of Calcutta has declared the results for BA, BSc and BCom part 3 results. Candidates who appeared for the third year examinations of the above mentioned courses can check their results by visiting the official website: www.wbresults.nic.in.

The supplementary results for BA and BSc first year and second year were declared in May. Candiadtes will need their roll number to check their result. Few simple steps to access the results are listed here:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the West Bengal examination www.wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link available on the home page which reads "B.A./B.Sc Part III (honours/major) Examination, 2019 (under 1+1+1 System)" and "B.Com. Part-III (Honours) Examination, 2019 (under 1+1+1 System)"

Step 3: Enter your credentials

Step 4: Check your results and take a printout of the same for further use.
First Published: Tue, June 25 2019. 22:21 IST

