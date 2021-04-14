CBSE postpones Class 12 exams, cancels Class 10 exams: All you need to know

The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) on Wednesday cancelled class 10 exams and postponed class 12 exams in view of surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Cabinet Secretary, School and Higher Secretaries and other top officials attended the meeting. The exams were scheduled to be held from May 4.

“The board exams for class 10 are cancelled. The result will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion developed by the board,” a Ministry of Education (MoE) official said.

“The class 12 exams have been postponed and a review of the situation will be done after June 1. Students will be given at least a 15-day notice before the exams are conducted,” the official added.

"The Prime Minister reiterated that the well being of the students has to be the top priority for the Government. He also stated that the Centre would keep in mind the best interests of the students and ensure that their health is taken care of at the same time their academic interests are not harmed," said Ministry of Education in a statement.

"The pandemic situation in the country is seeing a resurgence of Covid-19 positive cases in many states, with a few states having been affected more than others. In this situation, schools have been shut down in 11 states. Unlike State Boards, CBSE has an all-India character, and therefore, it is essential to hold exams simultaneously throughout the country," the Ministry added.

Pokhriyal said on Twitter that the decision was taken after "looking at the present situation of the pandemic and school closures, and also taking in account the safety and well-being of the students".

"Students of Class 10 to be promoted on basis of internal assessment. If a student is not satisfied with the assessment then he/she can appear for the examination once the Covid situation is normal. The Board Exams for Class Xth to be held from 4th May to June 14th, 2021 are hereby cancelled. The results of Class Xth Board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board," informed Pokhriyal.

Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams, the minister said.

"I am glad that the exams have been cancelled/postponed. This is a great relief for lakhs of students and their parents," said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter.

"I am happy that Class 10 exams are being cancelled and dates are being rescheduled for class 12 exams. Like Class 10 students, I appeal to the govt to promote Class 12 students on the basis of internal assessment," said Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

India on Wednesday recorded its biggest-ever single day spike with 184,372 fresh cases. With this, India's Covid tally has shot up to 13,873,825 cases, according to MoHFW. The death toll from the deadly infection has risen to 172,115.