CBSE board exams 2020: Here are dates for 10th and 12th practical and mains

Board Exam Date 2020: The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) has released the dates for for Class 10th and 12th to be held next year in 2020. The board has started preparations for 2020 and it is likely to conduct the practical examinations for Class 10 and 12 in December and the main exam from February 15, 2020.



The board's basic date sheet for the CBSE 10 and 12 2020 show practical papers will be held in December 2019. The CBSE board may release 10th and 12th board exam 2020 date sheet by November this year. No official confirmation has been made about conducting the practical examination externally.

Important dates to remember



CBSE 10th and 12th Practical examinations: December 2019

CBSE 10th and 12th Main examinations: February 15, 2020

Chronology of dates 2020

From 2020, the main examinations will be conducted before the vocational examinations. The chronological order of the subjects for CBSE 10th and 12th 2020 date sheet will be based on the number of students appearing for the CBSE Board Exam 2020. Basically, exams for the subject having most number of students will be conducted first.





Meanwhile, the CBSE has asked schools affiliated to it to not entertain any request for subject change in classes 10 and 12 on account of parents or students making their own arrangements to study. The board has framed Standard Operating Procedures for schools to deal with the requests for subject change in classes 10 and 12.

Schools have been directed to compile all such requests and send to regional offices of CBSE.

About CBSE

CBSE is a national level board of in India for public and private schools, controlled and managed by the government of India. There are approximately 20,299 schools in India and 220 schools in 28 foreign countries affiliated to the CBSE.