JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

Bridging the gender and community gaps in India's higher education system
Business Standard

CBSE decides to cancel Board exams due to Covid-19; to be conducted later

The top court was also informed that the students will have the liberty to opt either for the examinations, to be conducted later, or go with the assessment process based on past performance.

Topics
CBSE board exams | central government | Supreme Court

Press Trust of India 

Students, exams, examination, results, school, education
The top court was also informed that the students will have the liberty to opt either for the examinations, to be conducted later, or go with the assessment process

The Centre and the CBSE Thursday informed the Supreme Court that they have decided to cancel the Class X and XII examinations scheduled from July 1-15 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and they would be conducted later.

A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar was apprised by the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that a scheme has been formulated to assess the performance of class XII students on the basis of their performance in last examinations.

The top court was also informed that the students will have the liberty to opt either for the examinations, to be conducted later, or go with the assessment process based on past performance.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE updates: India cases jump to 474,272; Delhi worst-hit city

The court was hearing pleas seeking scrapping of remaining exams of Class XII scheduled from July 1-15 in view of increasing number of Covid-19 cases.
First Published: Thu, June 25 2020. 15:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY