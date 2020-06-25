CBSE decides to cancel Board exams due to Covid-19; to be conducted later

-
The Centre and the CBSE Thursday informed the Supreme Court that they have decided to cancel the Class X and XII examinations scheduled from July 1-15 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and they would be conducted later.
A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar was apprised by the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that a scheme has been formulated to assess the performance of class XII students on the basis of their performance in last examinations.
The top court was also informed that the students will have the liberty to opt either for the examinations, to be conducted later, or go with the assessment process based on past performance.
The court was hearing pleas seeking scrapping of remaining exams of Class XII scheduled from July 1-15 in view of increasing number of Covid-19 cases.