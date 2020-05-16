CBSE Class 12, CBSE 10th board exam dates to be announced today at 5 pm

CBSE exam 2020: The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) would announce dates for CBSE class 10 and exam 2020 on Saturday, Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said. The board had announced that the pending board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted in 29 crucial subjects from July 1 to 15.

CBSE 2020: Subjects for which exams will be held for CBSE class 10

For class 10, CBSE will conduct the examinations of only those subjects whose examinations were postponed by the board because of law-and-order situation because of rioting in the capital's North-East Delhi District.

The subjects are:

1. Hindi Course A

2. Hindi Course B

3. English Communication

4. English Language and Literature

5. Science

6. Social Science

CBSE Board Exam 2020: Subjects for which exams will be held for class 12

Examination for the following main subjects would be conducted by CBSE for class 12:

1. Business Studies

2. Geography

3. Hindi (Elective)

4. Hindi (Core)

5. Home Science

6. Sociology

7. Computer Science (Old)

8. Computer Science (New)

9. Information Practice (Old)

10. Information Practice(new)

11. Information Technology

12. Bio-Technology

CBSE result 2020

CBSE result 2020 will be released soon after CBSE 10th and 12th board exams are held.