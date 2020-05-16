CBSE Class 12, CBSE 10th board exam dates to be announced today at 5 pm

-
ALSO READ
CBSE date sheet 2020 released: Know about CBSE class 12, and 10 timetable
CBSE exams 2020 will go on, says Board; Sisodia advises cancellation
CBSE exam 2020: Today's Class 12 english exam postponed over Delhi violence
Today's CBSE class 10 & 12 exam postponed over violence in northeast Delhi
CBSE XII exam for tomorrow postponed in violence-affected northeast Delhi
-
CBSE exam 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would announce dates for CBSE class 10 and CBSE Class 12 exam 2020 on Saturday, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said. The education board had announced that the pending board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted in 29 crucial subjects from July 1 to 15.
CBSE 2020: Subjects for which exams will be held for CBSE class 10
For class 10, CBSE will conduct the examinations of only those subjects whose examinations were postponed by the board because of law-and-order situation because of rioting in the capital's North-East Delhi District.
The subjects are:
1. Hindi Course A
2. Hindi Course B
3. English Communication
4. English Language and Literature
5. Science
6. Social Science
CBSE Board Exam 2020: Subjects for which exams will be held for class 12
Examination for the following main subjects would be conducted by CBSE for class 12:
1. Business Studies
2. Geography
3. Hindi (Elective)
4. Hindi (Core)
5. Home Science
6. Sociology
7. Computer Science (Old)
8. Computer Science (New)
9. Information Practice (Old)
10. Information Practice(new)
11. Information Technology
12. Bio-Technology
CBSE result 2020
CBSE result 2020 will be released soon after CBSE 10th and 12th board exams are held.