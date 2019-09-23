CBSE releases Class 10, 12 sample question papers on cbseacademic.nic.in

-
ALSO READ
Failed in CBSE Class 10, 12 boards? Compartment exams to begin from July 2
CBSE board exams 2020: Here are dates for 10th and 12th practical and mains
CBSE Class 12 result: 83.4% pass, 2 UP students are joint toppers
CBSE hikes fees: Class 10, 12 board exam, migration fees more than doubled
CBSE board exam topper who scored 499 out of 500 marks has only one regret
-
CBSE 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE sample question papers for board examinations for Class 10th and 12th to be held next year in 2020. Students appearing for CBSE 2020 examination can visit the CBSE official website cbse.nic.in to download the sample question papers of all subjects for CBSE board exam 2020.
The CBSE board has also released the marking scheme for each subject.
Direct link to download CBSE Sample Question Papers
The CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 board examination 2020 sample papers were released on September 19, 2019. CBSE had already released the dates for board examinations for Class 10th and 12th to be held next year in 2020. The CBSE board has started preparations for 2020 CBSE board examinations and it is likely to conduct the practical examinations for Class 10 and 12 in December and the CBSE main exam from February 15, 2020. The board may release CBSE 10th and 12th board exam 2020 date sheet by November this year.
ALSO READ: CBSE board exams 2020: Here are dates for 10th and 12th practical and mains
Important dates to remember
- CBSE 10th and 12th Practical examinations: December 2019
- CBSE 10th and 12th Main examinations: February 15, 2020
Chronology of CBSE exam dates 2020
From 2020, the main examinations will be conducted before the vocational examinations. The chronological order of the subjects in CBSE 10th and 12th Board exams 2020 date sheet will be based on the number of students appearing for the CBSE Board Exam 2020. Basically, exams for the subject having most number of students will be conducted first.
ALSO READ: CBSE hikes fees: Class 10, 12 board exam, migration fees more than doubledDownload CBSE sample papers for Class 10 and Class 12
- Visit the CBSE official website cbse.nic.in
- Click ‘Notification: SQP for Class X and XII (2019-20)’ on the homepage
- A PDF will appear on the display screen
- Click on the links provided for class 10 and 12
- Click on the particular subjects to get the sample question papers
- Download CBSE sample question papers and take print out for future use
About CBSE
CBSE is a national level board of education in India for public and private schools, controlled and managed by the government of India. There are approximately 20,299 schools in India and 220 schools in 28 foreign countries affiliated to the CBSE.