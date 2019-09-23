CBSE releases Class 10, 12 sample question papers on cbseacademic.nic.in

2020: The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) has released the sample question papers for board examinations for Class 10th and 12th to be held next year in 2020. Students appearing for 2020 examination can visit the CBSE official website cbse.nic.in to download the sample question papers of all subjects for CBSE board exam 2020.

The CBSE board has also released the marking scheme for each subject.



Direct link to download CBSE Sample Question Papers

The CBSE Class 10 and board examination 2020 sample papers were released on September 19, 2019. CBSE had already released the dates for board examinations for Class 10th and 12th to be held next year in 2020. The CBSE board has started preparations for 2020 CBSE board examinations and it is likely to conduct the practical examinations for Class 10 and 12 in December and the CBSE main exam from February 15, 2020. The board may release CBSE 10th and 12th board exam 2020 date sheet by November this year.





ALSO READ: CBSE board exams 2020: Here are dates for 10th and 12th practical and mains

Important dates to remember

CBSE 10th and 12th Practical examinations: December 2019

CBSE 10th and 12th Main examinations: February 15, 2020

Chronology of dates 2020

From 2020, the main examinations will be conducted before the vocational examinations. The chronological order of the subjects in CBSE 10th and 12th 2020 date sheet will be based on the number of students appearing for the CBSE Board Exam 2020. Basically, exams for the subject having most number of students will be conducted first.





ALSO READ: CBSE hikes fees: Class 10, 12 board exam, migration fees more than doubled

Visit the CBSE official website cbse.nic.in

Click ‘Notification: SQP for Class X and XII (2019-20)’ on the homepage

A PDF will appear on the display screen

Click on the links provided for class 10 and 12

Click on the particular subjects to get the sample question papers

Download CBSE sample question papers and take print out for future use

About CBSE

CBSE is a national level board of in India for public and private schools, controlled and managed by the government of India. There are approximately 20,299 schools in India and 220 schools in 28 foreign countries affiliated to the CBSE.