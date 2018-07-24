CBSE releases UGC NET 2018 answer key, result likely on July 31

The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) has released answer key and question papers of the Unversity Grant Commission (UGC) NET exam 2018 on its official website cbsenet.nic.in . The exam was took place on Sunday, July 8 and the re-exam on July 22 . According to Times of India, the result of likely to be out on July 31, 2018.

The re-exam was conducted at Allahabad centre in which around 600 candidates appeared.



Candidates can now check the question papers and verify the answers, besides the candidates can make objection on the recorded answers till July 27 by submitting documents in support of challenge of answer key by mailing it on net@cbse.gov.in.



To check the question paper, select the exam and select the question paper. Steps to check the answer key:

* Go to the official website of cbse

* Click on 'Answer Key and recorded response challeng' on the home page.



* log in with your id

*enter application number and passwords



*Click on view answer sheet

* Take out the print out of the OMR sheet for future references.

CBSE conducts NET exam on behalf of UGC for the post of assistant professor in the Indian universities and colleges and also for Junior Research Fellowship.

This year, for the first time, candidates appeared for only two papers instead of three papers, one was general exam and second was subject specific. Moreover, duration for the paper 1 was reduced from 1 hour 15 minutes to one hour for attempting 50 questions.

This was the last exam conducted by the CBSE, from December 2018, the exam will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) in computer-based model for 10 days in multiple shifts, instead of one day.

According to The Indian Express, a total of 11,38,225 candidates registered for the exam this year across 91 cities. The examination was conducted in 84 different subjects.

Times of India reported that there were 2082 examination centres, 2864 observers and 675 Board's officials were deputed on these centres.