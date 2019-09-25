Chhattisgarh State Open School declares CG exam result 2019 on cgsos.org.in

CGSOS result 2019: State Open School declared the CGSOS class 10 and CGSOS class 12 on Tuesday. The board conducted the CGSOS in the month of August this year.



Students, who appeared for CGSOS supplementary exam, can visit the official website of the CGSOS board on cgsos.org.in to check their CGSOS supplementary 2019 (also known as Open School Avsar examination).

Direct link to download CG result 2019

Around 26,087 students appeared in the Open School Avsar conducted from August 13 to 31, 2019. A total of 13,895 students appeared in the CG open school class 10 exam (secondary examination) and 12,192 students appeared in the CG open school class 12 exam (higher secondary examination).

Steps to check CGSOS Open School Avsar exam 2019