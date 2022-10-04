JUST IN
COMEDK UGET round 1 mock seat allotment result out; here's how to check

The candidates can check their allotment results through the website - comedk.org.

The mock seat allotment result for the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) UGET 2022 was released on Tuesday at 2 pm. The candidates can check their allotment results through the website — comedk.org.

The facility to make changes/ edit preferences in choice filling round 1 will begin on October 4 at 2 pm and remain available until October 6, till 3 pm.

The computer-based exam for admission in Karnataka-based colleges was conducted on August 19. COMEDK UGET entrance exam is an online entrance test conducted all over the country for seats in different engineering institutes across Karnataka.

After considering the edits made by the students, round 1 engineering allotment details will be made available in candidate Logins. Candidates will have to accept and freeze their options for engineering counselling. Finally, selected candidates will have to pay a fee and reserve a seat at the undergraduate engineering college.

Here's how to check your COMEDK UGET mock seat allotment result 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official website — comedk.org

Step 2: Click on the mock allotment result' link.

Step 3: Enter your user id and password

Step 4: The allotment result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for further reference.

First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 20:55 IST

