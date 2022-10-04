COMEDK UGET round 1 mock seat allotment result out; here's how to check

The mock seat allotment result for the Consortium of Medical, and Dental Colleges of (COMEDK) UGET 2022 was released on Tuesday at 2 pm. The candidates can check their allotment results through the website — comedk.org.

The facility to make changes/ edit preferences in choice filling round 1 will begin on October 4 at 2 pm and remain available until October 6, till 3 pm.





The computer-based exam for admission in Karnataka-based colleges was conducted on August 19. COMEDK UGET entrance exam is an online entrance test conducted all over the country for seats in different institutes across .

After considering the edits made by the students, round 1 allotment details will be made available in candidate Logins. Candidates will have to accept and freeze their options for engineering counselling. Finally, selected candidates will have to pay a fee and reserve a seat at the undergraduate engineering college.