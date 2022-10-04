COMEDK UGET round 1 mock seat allotment result out; here's how to check

-
ALSO READ
COMEDK UGET result 2022 to be declared tomorrow: Here's how to check
TS ECET 2022 Final Seat Allotment Result today: Know details here
JoSAA Counselling Seat Allotment round 2 result 2022 to be declared today
TS DOST 2022 phase 1 seat allotment to declare results on Saturday
Kerala HSCAP first allotment result 2022 declared today; Check details
-
The mock seat allotment result for the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) UGET 2022 was released on Tuesday at 2 pm. The candidates can check their allotment results through the website — comedk.org.
The facility to make changes/ edit preferences in choice filling round 1 will begin on October 4 at 2 pm and remain available until October 6, till 3 pm.
The computer-based exam for admission in Karnataka-based colleges was conducted on August 19. COMEDK UGET entrance exam is an online entrance test conducted all over the country for seats in different engineering institutes across Karnataka.
After considering the edits made by the students, round 1 engineering allotment details will be made available in candidate Logins. Candidates will have to accept and freeze their options for engineering counselling. Finally, selected candidates will have to pay a fee and reserve a seat at the undergraduate engineering college.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .