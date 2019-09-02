CRSU B.Ed result 2019 out on crsu.ac.in: Steps to check score of June exam

-
CRSU B.Ed result: The Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University, Haryana has declared CRSU BEd Result 2019 for the June exam. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website crsu.ac.in. The candidates must note that the list contains only result status of the candidates, students will not be able to check their detailed scorecard. It will be provided by the university later on.
Steps to check CRSU BEd Result 2019 for June exam:
Step 1: Visit official website crsu.ac.in
Step 2: Click on ‘Results B.Ed. I Year and II Year Exam Event June 2019’
Step 4: Result PDF will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download the PDF and use search functionality to find your result
Get direct link here
About CRSU
Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University was established in 2014 and has a sprawling campus of 75 acres. It is situated two kilometres from Gohana Bypass, Jind.