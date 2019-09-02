CRSU B.Ed result 2019 out on crsu.ac.in: Steps to check score of June exam

JUST IN
CRSU B.Ed result: Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University has declared CRSU BEd Result 2019 for the June exam. Here are steps to check result

BS Web Team 

Photo: PTI

CRSU B.Ed result: The Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University, Haryana has declared CRSU BEd Result 2019 for the June exam. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website crsu.ac.in. The candidates must note that the list contains only result status of the candidates, students will not be able to check their detailed scorecard. It will be provided by the university later on.

Steps to check CRSU BEd Result 2019 for June exam:

Step 1: Visit official website crsu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Results B.Ed. I Year and II Year Exam Event June 2019’

Step 4: Result PDF will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the PDF and use search functionality to find your result

Get direct link here

About CRSU

Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University was established in 2014 and has a sprawling campus of 75 acres. It is situated two kilometres from Gohana Bypass, Jind.
First Published: Mon, September 02 2019. 07:41 IST

