CSIR NET Result 2019 to be declared today: Steps to download marks

CSIR NET Result 2019: The National Testing Agency is set to release the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) examinations results today. The candidates who appeared for the CSIR NET exam 2019, can check the results through the official website- csirnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates, who clear the CSIR NET result, are eligible for research under junior research fellowship.
The UGC NET 2019 exam was held on December 15, 2019. Due to the anti-CAA protests the exam was postponed in certain centres in Assam and Meghalaya. The rescheduled exam was held on December 27 and the CSIR NET admit card was released on December 21.
A total of 282,116 candidates applied from across the country to appear for the CSIR NET.
CSIR NET Result 2019: Steps to download score
Step 1: Visit the CSIR NET's official website- csirnet.nta.nic.in or nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the 'download' result link.
Step 3: Enter the required details
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen. Download it for future reference
CSIR UGC NET: Eligibility
For Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), the age of the candidate should be a maximum of 28 years. There is no upper age limit fixed for the lectureship.
About CSIR UGC NET
The UGC NET exam 2019 was conducted for chemical sciences, earth atmospheric ocean and planetary science, life science, mathematical sciences and physical sciences.