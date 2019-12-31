CSIR NET Result 2019 to be declared today: Steps to download marks

NET Result 2019: The National Testing Agency is set to release the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) National Eligibility Test (NET) examinations results today. The candidates who appeared for the NET exam 2019, can check the results through the official website- csirnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates, who clear the NET result, are eligible for research under junior research fellowship.

The NET 2019 exam was held on December 15, 2019. Due to the anti-CAA protests the exam was postponed in certain centres in Assam and Meghalaya. The rescheduled exam was held on December 27 and the CSIR NET admit card was released on December 21.

A total of 282,116 candidates applied from across the country to appear for the CSIR NET.

CSIR NET Result 2019: Steps to download score

Step 1: Visit the CSIR NET's official website- csirnet.nta.nic.in or nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'download' result link.

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen. Download it for future reference

CSIR NET: Eligibility

For Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), the age of the candidate should be a maximum of 28 years. There is no upper age limit fixed for the lectureship.

About CSIR UGC NET

The exam 2019 was conducted for chemical sciences, earth atmospheric ocean and planetary science, life science, mathematical sciences and physical sciences.