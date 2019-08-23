CSIR-UGC NET: Important dates for Dec, June exam, fee payment, and more

CSIR- NET: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) NET schedule. The examination for the December session will be conducted on December 15, and for the June session on June 21, 2020.

(CSIR) NET: Important dates

(CSIR) 2020 - December session

Online application process: From September 9 to October 9

Hall ticket/Admit card: November 9

(CSIR) 2020 exam date: December 15

(CSIR) UGC NET result 2020: December 31

(CSIR) UGC NET 2020 - June session

Online application process: From March 15 to April 15, 2020

Hall ticket/Admit card: May 15, 2020

(CSIR) UGC NET 2020 exam date: June 21, 2020

(CSIR) UGC NET result 2020: July 5, 2020

UGC NET: How to apply

— Visit the official website, csirhrdg.res.in or nta.ac.in

— Click on ‘apply online’ link

— Click on ‘register here’

— Fill in the required details and then submit

— Log in by using the new registration number

— Fill the form and upload your image and signature

— Make a payment of the application fee

Application fee for UGC NET

General category: Rs 1,000

OBC: Rs 500

ST/SC/PwD: Rs 250

UGC NET: Eligibility

For Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), the age of the candidate should be a maximum of 28 years. There is no upper age limit fixed for the lectureship.