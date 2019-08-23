CSIR-UGC NET: Important dates for Dec, June exam, fee payment, and more

-
ALSO READ
UGC NET 2019 Admit Card to be released today: Find all the details here
UGC NET 2019 results: NTA to declare result on July 15, check ntanet.nic.in
UGC NET 2019 answer key released: How to calculate score on ntanet.nic.in
Fill teacher vacancies, else lose grants: UGC tells education institutions
UGC releases list of 23 'self-syled, unrecognised' universities, most in UP
-
CSIR-UGC NET: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC NET schedule. The examination for the December session will be conducted on December 15, and for the June session on June 21, 2020.
(CSIR) UGC NET: Important dates
(CSIR) UGC NET 2020 - December session
Online application process: From September 9 to October 9
Hall ticket/Admit card: November 9
(CSIR) UGC NET 2020 exam date: December 15
(CSIR) UGC NET result 2020: December 31
(CSIR) UGC NET 2020 - June session
Online application process: From March 15 to April 15, 2020
Hall ticket/Admit card: May 15, 2020
(CSIR) UGC NET 2020 exam date: June 21, 2020
(CSIR) UGC NET result 2020: July 5, 2020
CSIR UGC NET: How to apply
— Visit the official website, csirhrdg.res.in or nta.ac.in
— Click on ‘apply online’ link
— Click on ‘register here’
— Fill in the required details and then submit
— Log in by using the new registration number
— Fill the form and upload your image and signature
— Make a payment of the application fee
Application fee for CSIR UGC NET
General category: Rs 1,000
OBC: Rs 500
ST/SC/PwD: Rs 250
CSIR UGC NET: Eligibility
For Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), the age of the candidate should be a maximum of 28 years. There is no upper age limit fixed for the lectureship.