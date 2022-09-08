CUET UG 2022 Answer key released: Check all important details

The much-awaited CUET UG 2022 Answer key has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on September 8, Thursday. The official answer key is downloadable from CUET's and NTA's official websites. Apart from the answer key, the result will also be announced by mid of September 2022.

The perk of having an answer key is that it allows you to have an idea about your scores. When you know the score, you can predict whether you'll get your desired university/college or not. According to different reports, the will be announced by September 15, 2022.

According to the NTA, 249,000 candidates applied for phase one, 191,000 for phase two, 191,000 for phase 3, 372,000 for phase 4, 201,000 for phase 5 and 286,000 for phase 6 examinations. The CUET UG scorecard will be used by 90 universities, including 44 central and 12 state universities for granting admission to undergraduate degree courses.

CUET UG 2022: Factors that will determine the CUET UG cutoff

The CUET UG Cutoff will depend on various factors. Given below is a list of important factors that determines the cutoff.

1. Previous year cut-off: Though cutoffs differ year to year, there are high chances that it would be in a similar range. Hence, the previous year's cutoff can be an indicator of the expected cutoff.

2. Number of Students: If the footfall was high in the exam, the cutoff scores will probably be high and it would be highly competitive to get to the next stage.

3. Available seats - The number of seats defines the competitiveness of the exam. Cutoff scores will be lower if there are many seats.





4. Level of the paper: If the paper was not-challenging or easy to solve, it is highly unlikely that the cutoff score will be low. So, expect a higher cutoff score.



CUET UG 2022: Previous year cutoff

Category Previous CUET Cut Off 2022 (percentile) General/UR (Unreserved) 75 percent OBC (Other Backward Class) 70 percent SC (Scheduled Caste) 65 percent ST (Scheduled Tribes) 63.4 percent EWS (Economically Weaker Section) 68.5 percent PwD (Persons with Disability) 48.5 percent

CUET UG 2022: How to check the CUET UG answer key 2022?

Though there can be many third-party websites that will provide you with CUET UG 2022 results, you should only prefer the official websites. Given below is a step-by-step guide to checking the CUET UG answer key 2022:

1. Visit NTA's official website (nta.ac.in or cuet.samarth.ac.in)



2. Click on CUET UG 2022 answer key link on the website.



3. If a window opens up and asks for your login credentials, type it



4. CUET UG 2022 answer key will emerge on your screen



5. Download your CUET UG 2022 answer key, and take a printout for further reference.

CUET UG 2022: How to check the CUET UG 2022 result?

Although the result would take some time to get launched, here's what you can do to check your CUET 2022 scores.

1. Open the official website



2. Click and verify the link "CUET Cut off"



3. The candidate will be redirected to another page, where they will have to provide their login credentials.



4. After submitting the credentials, you will be able to see the cut-off for CUET 2022 exam. CUET UG 2022: Challenge answer key



Students can challenge from September 8 (up to 11:50 pm) to September 10, 2022 (up to 11:50 pm). Here is how they can do it.





- Visit the website www.cuet.samarth.ac.in.

- Log in with your credentials.

- Tap or click the view/challenge answer key button

- The tick sign represents the correct answer

- If you wish to challenge the option, you may use one or more options in the next five columns by clicking the check box.

- Upload supporting documents in a single PDF file

- Follow the instructions on the website

- You will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 via Debit/Credit card or Netbanking.