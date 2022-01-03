Delhi assembly: Sisodia introduces bill for Delhi Teachers University

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister on Monday introduced a bill for Delhi Teachers University on the first day of the two-day session of the Delhi Assembly.

Sisodia, who also holds the portfolio, said for the last seven years, historical decisions were taken by the AAP government, including expenditure of 25 per cent budget in the field of

This is not a romanticism formula. We are doing it considering as the most fundamental requirement. The credit for the education revolution goes mostly to the teachers, he said in the House.

The minister had also visited an under construction campus of the Delhi Teachers University in Bakkarwala on January 1. He had asked officials to expedite the construction work so that the session could be started as soon as possible.

The university will offer teacher education programmes such as BA-BEd and BSc-BEd to create a new generation of teachers.

In this initiative, students will collaborate with Delhi government schools for the duration of their courses and get hands-on experience with focus on research.

The Delhi Teachers University will spread over 12 acres of land and have lecture halls, digital labs, and a library with world-class facilities.

Sisodia further said at this university, students will be given an opportunity to engage with teachers from across the world during conferences and interactive sessions.

