Delhi assembly: Sisodia introduces bill for Delhi Teachers University

-
ALSO READ
UK scraps quarantine for fully vaccinated Britons in boost for airlines
Lekhi, Singh take charge as MoS in MEA; Jaishankar now has 3 deputies
EAM Jaishankar to hold talks with Lavrov, discuss major issues
EAM speaks to German counterpart on evacuation challenges in Afghanistan
Quad is very much for real, moved very effectively and well: EAM Jaishankar
-
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday introduced a bill for Delhi Teachers University on the first day of the two-day session of the Delhi Assembly.
Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said for the last seven years, historical decisions were taken by the AAP government, including expenditure of 25 per cent budget in the field of education.
This is not a romanticism formula. We are doing it considering education as the most fundamental requirement. The credit for the education revolution goes mostly to the teachers, he said in the House.
The minister had also visited an under construction campus of the Delhi Teachers University in Bakkarwala on January 1. He had asked officials to expedite the construction work so that the session could be started as soon as possible.
The university will offer teacher education programmes such as BA-BEd and BSc-BEd to create a new generation of teachers.
In this initiative, students will collaborate with Delhi government schools for the duration of their courses and get hands-on experience with focus on research.
The Delhi Teachers University will spread over 12 acres of land and have lecture halls, digital labs, and a library with world-class facilities.
Sisodia further said at this university, students will be given an opportunity to engage with teachers from across the world during conferences and interactive sessions.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor