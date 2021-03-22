Delhi cabinet approves opening 100 schools of specialised excellence

-
The Delhi Cabinet on Monday approved the establishment of about 100 schools of specialised excellence that will provide a platform for children to nurture their talent and excel in areas of their interests.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the specialisation would be in the field of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Performing and Visual Arts, Humanities and high-end 21st century skills.
"We are going to live in an era of specialisation and excellence, our children need an opportunity to be ready for the next generation challenges. Every child is unique and gifted, we want to ensure that they get the opportunity and the support to achieve higher success in their lives.
"Schools of specialized excellence will provide the right platform for our children to nurture their talent and excel in areas of their specialized interests," Sisodia said in a statement.
He added that these schools will be choice-based and cover classes from 9 to 12 in the 5+3+3+4 framework of schooling introduced by the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.
All the Delhi government schools will also be upgraded to the level of existing Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya (RPVV) and Schools of Excellence.
The schools of specialised excellence will focus on providing experiential learning opportunities through state-of-the-art infrastructure, creativity and problem-solving focused learning and teaching, strong partnerships with universities and industry leaders, mentorship schemes and easy access to role models, he added.
