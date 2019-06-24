JUST IN
Delhi CET counselling 2019 begins today in four rounds, check details

The process of Delhi CET counselling 2019 will be conducted in four rounds in the online mode

BS Web Team 

Representative Image

Delhi CET Counselling 2019: The Directorate of Training and Technical Education (DTTE), Government of NCT, will conduct the Delhi CET counselling on Monday. Candidates who have qualified the Delhi CET examination successfully will be invited by the conducting board to attend the Delhi CET counselling.

The process of Delhi CET counselling 2019 will be conducted in four rounds in the online mode. Candidates will be called for Delhi CET counselling on the basis of merit list.

Delhi CET counselling 2019 process will comprise fee payment, registration, choice filling, allotment, etc. Without registration and choice filling, no seats will be allotted to the candidates. The allotment of seats and document verification will be done at the time of Delhi CET counselling.

Delhi CET 2019 results were declared on June 20 on cetdelhi.nic.in. The Delhi CET is conducted every year to screen students seeking admission in polytechnic colleges in Delhi. This year, the Delhi CET exam 2019 was held on 8 and 9 June.

Candidates are advised to pay one time procession fee of Rs 718 and should report at the allotted institution for document verification process.
First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 10:14 IST

