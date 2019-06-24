Delhi CET counselling 2019 begins today in four rounds, check details

-
ALSO READ
Delhi CET Result 2019: DTTE to release Delhi polytechnic results today
MHT CET Counselling 2019: Counselling cancelled, likely to begin on June 24
MAH HM CET result 2019 declared in Maharashtra: All you need to know
KCET result 2019 declared: Know pass criteria, answer key, other details
GGSIPU CET Biotech Result 2019 declared on ipu.ac.in: Steps to check here
-
Delhi CET Counselling 2019: The Directorate of Training and Technical Education (DTTE), Government of NCT, will conduct the Delhi CET counselling on Monday. Candidates who have qualified the Delhi CET examination successfully will be invited by the conducting board to attend the Delhi CET counselling.
The process of Delhi CET counselling 2019 will be conducted in four rounds in the online mode. Candidates will be called for Delhi CET counselling on the basis of merit list.
Delhi CET counselling 2019 process will comprise fee payment, registration, choice filling, allotment, etc. Without registration and choice filling, no seats will be allotted to the candidates. The allotment of seats and document verification will be done at the time of Delhi CET counselling.
Delhi CET 2019 results were declared on June 20 on cetdelhi.nic.in. The Delhi CET is conducted every year to screen students seeking admission in polytechnic colleges in Delhi. This year, the Delhi CET exam 2019 was held on 8 and 9 June.
Candidates are advised to pay one time procession fee of Rs 718 and should report at the allotted institution for document verification process.